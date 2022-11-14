Governor, Ministers pay floral tributes to Nehru on birth anniversary

November 14, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi and Ministers paid floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Kathipara Junction in Chennai on Monday, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, legislators and senior officials also paid homage to the former Prime Minister.

The Governor also paid floral tributes to Nehru’s portrait at the Raj Bhavan.

