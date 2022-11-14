  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor, Ministers pay floral tributes to Nehru on birth anniversary

November 14, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi and Ministers paid floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Kathipara Junction in Chennai on Monday, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, legislators and senior officials also paid homage to the former Prime Minister.

The Governor also paid floral tributes to Nehru’s portrait at the Raj Bhavan.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.