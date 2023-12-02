HamberMenu
Governor meets stakeholders regarding Kashi Tamil Sangamam

December 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday interacted with stakeholders from different walks of life involved in the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which is planned from December 17 to 30.

The event was organised in a grand manner for the first time by the Union government last year in November at Varanasi to celebrate the cultural links between the city and Tamil Nadu. A large number of people from Tamil Nadu took part in the event, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

