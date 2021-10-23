Governor meets PM in Delhi

CHENNAI

23 October 2021 23:59 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

A number of issues concerning the development of Tamil Nadu and welfare of its people were discussed, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.

The Prime Minister assured Mr. Ravi of all possible assistance for the State.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his keen interest in development of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of its people, the press release added.