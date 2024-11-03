GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor mandates varsities to hold convocations between August and October every year

Published - November 03, 2024 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

 

Governor R.N. Ravi has mandated the State-run universities to conduct their convocations between August and October every year. The varsities should conduct their convocations before October 31.

Doing so would help graduates receive their degrees on time after the exam results are announced. It would allow students to seize opportunities without delay, and help them pursue their careers, a release from the Raj Bhavan said.  

The Governor is the Chancellor of all universities barring the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University, for which the Chief Minister is the Chancellor. 

The release further said that for the first time, convocations for 19 State universities were completed before October 31.  The Governor had awarded degrees to 8,27,990 students of 19 universities. A total of 7,918 students received their degrees in person, and 8,20,072 in absentia.  

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will hold its convocation on November 20.  The Raj Bhavan said the convocation was delayed due to “academic considerations”.  

“Timely academic activities, including convocations, are crucial for our graduates in today’s environment, where official credentials are essential to secure opportunities. By prioritising these initiatives, we are fostering an academic culture that promotes academic excellence and personal growth, ensuring that our students are well-prepared to meet future challenges....,” the release added.  

November 03, 2024

