October 26, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday launched the “Breast Cancer Village Campaign,” an initiative by by the organisation, India Turns Pink (ITP). A release said around two lakh women from the underprivileged sections of society across the State would be screened for breast cancer as part of this initiative, free of cost. P.A. Anandakumar, founder-president, ITP, said this would help in early detection of breast cancer and ensure better interventions.