Governor launches 7th economic census in T.N.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday launched the seventh economic census in Tamil Nadu.

The census is organised by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The data on employment, various industrial activities, the size of the establishments, investment in machinery and equipment and annual turnover are collected, compiled and documented in the census. “We expect over 55 lakh establishments and around 1.27 crore households to be covered in the State,” said S. Durai Raju, Deputy Director General, National Statistical Organisation. In the last economic census, conducted in 2013, 50,29,402 establishments were found to be operating in the State, and 1,16,95,183 people were found to be employed. The manufacturing sector was the biggest employer, providing jobs to 28,76,243 people, followed by the livestock sector, employing 27,89,700 people, and the retail trade, employing 22,71,470 people.