Governor lauds govt. over GER

CHENNAI

31 October 2021 01:19 IST

V-Cs should ensure quality in recruitment of teaching faculty: R.N. Ravi

Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday appreciated the Tamil Nadu government for having 20 State Universities, and also over the impressive gross enrolment ratio (GER) in the State.

During a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of State universities in the Raj Bhavan in the city on Saturday, the Governor appreciated the way the Tamil Nadu government has been helping the varsities, especially in mitigating their financial distress, an official release said.

He insisted on the need for continuous improvement in knowledge creation to assure quality in higher education. Mr. Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities, saw presentations made by the Vice-Chancellors. Mr. Ravi also advised them to ensure quality in recruitment of faculty. “The presentations were part of the briefing about the universities and their achievements,” the release said.

The Governor urged the Vice-Chancellors to focus on academic excellence.