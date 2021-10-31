Tamil Nadu

Governor lauds govt. over GER

Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday appreciated the Tamil Nadu government for having 20 State Universities, and also over the impressive gross enrolment ratio (GER) in the State.

During a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of State universities in the Raj Bhavan in the city on Saturday, the Governor appreciated the way the Tamil Nadu government has been helping the varsities, especially in mitigating their financial distress, an official release said.

He insisted on the need for continuous improvement in knowledge creation to assure quality in higher education. Mr. Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities, saw presentations made by the Vice-Chancellors. Mr. Ravi also advised them to ensure quality in recruitment of faculty. “The presentations were part of the briefing about the universities and their achievements,” the release said.

The Governor urged the Vice-Chancellors to focus on academic excellence.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2021 1:20:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/governor-lauds-govt-over-ger/article37261767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY