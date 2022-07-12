Governor keeps proving he is a product of RSS: Thirumavalavan

R.N. Ravi’s contention that ‘Dravidian’ refers only to a geographical division is a well-planned historical revisionism, says the VCK chief

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday countered Governor R.N. Ravi’s contention that the word ‘Dravidian’ referred only to a geographical division. The VCK leader said this was a “well-planned historical revisionism”.

In his speech at a function to mark the 216th year of Vellore Sepoy Uprising, Mr. Ravi had said ancient literature and historical records showed that the land of Aryans belonged to the north of Vindhyas and the areas south of Vindhyas were known as Dravidian land. Mr. Ravi had also said the notion that Dravidian is a race was a part of ‘false history’, created by the British as part of their divide and rule policy.

Mr. Thirumavalavan charged on social media that the Governor was an RSS man. “Dravidan is not an ethnicity derived from people speaking a language. It is an anthropological fact that it is based on inherited genes,” he said.

On Mr. Ravi’s assertion that Dravidian-Aryan classification was based on geography, the VCK chief asked if Aryan was also based on geography alone, by citing German dictator Adolf Hitler’s assertion that he, too, was an Aryan.

“Did the ‘Aryan’ Hitler too have geographical identity? Governor Ravi is continuously proving every single day that he is a product of RSS,” he charged.