Governor is a symbolic head and has no powers on most matters, says P. Chidambaram

April 07, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Chennai:

Former Union Home Minister and veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday said that by transgressing their powers, BJP-appointed Governors were trampling upon democracy.

Reacting to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s argument that a bill that was withheld was dead, he said the Governor had given a strange and peculiar definition to the withholding of assent to Bills passed by the Legislature.

“Actually, when a Governor withholds assent for no valid reason, it means ‘Parliamentary Democracy is dead’,” he tweeted.

He explained that the Governor was bound to grant assent or withhold assent or return the Bill. “If the Bill is passed again, the Governor is obliged to grant assent,” he further said.

Mr Chidambaram said the Governor was a mere Constitutional functionary.

“He is the symbolic head. His powers are severely restricted. He has no powers in most matters. A Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers,” he said.