Governor interacts with students from northeastern States

February 17, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi interacted with student delegates from the northeastern States, who were on a visit to Tamil Nadu, when they visited the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. The Students Experience In Inter State Living (SEIL) is part of National Integration Tour 2023. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Chennai / education

