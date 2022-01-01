Tamil Nadu

Governor inaugurates Mega Isai Vizha

Governor R.N. Ravi presenting the Chemmal Award to vocalist Aruna Sairam at the inauguration Tamil Cultural Academy’s Mega Isai Vizha (Season-5) in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter CHENNAI 01 January 2022 22:41 IST
Updated: 01 January 2022 22:43 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurated the Mega Isai Vizha (Season-5) organised by Tamil Cultural Academy at Narada Gana Sabha here on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, he emphasised the significance of India’s culture in defining the country and said the beauty of the culture lay in the fact that it was rooted in spirituality.

The National Educational Policy gave importance to preserving and promoting art and culture, which was essential to build a self-reliant India rooted in self-esteem. He reiterated the need to have more cultural universities and academies, according to a press release.

The British could not succeed in their effort to destroy the culture as it was deep-rooted with spirituality in the country.

The Governor gave away awards to various artistes and dancers who performed in the function.

Musician Aruna Sairam and Jaganathan Arokiaraj, president and secretary respectively of Tamil Cultural Academy, were present.

