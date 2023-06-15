Governor inaugurates ACMEE 2023, asks machine tools industry to be futuristic

June 15, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurated ACMEE 2023, 15th international machine tools exhibition, organised by the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA). The exhibition focuses on the latest in machine tool technology to help industry modernise and promote investment in India.

“Those who are in the business of making tools need to be futuristic,” the Governor said. “We have the best infrastructure and fairly good human resources. When you are expanding and innovating, you need to have appropriately skilled human resource, skilled in the latest technology; we have to maintain knowledge superiority. While the government will do what it must, you too have an important responsibility in guiding the government or even taking your own initiatives to make this happen,” he told the conference.

Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said: “The three investments we need to make as a country are investments in R&D, in technology sustainability and human capital.”

T. Nalangilli, president, AIEMA, said that the Ambattur industrial estate ecosystem provides business to around 6,000 small and tiny business units located in and around the area and that AIEMA conducts on-the-job training and programmes on upskilling for people in the estate.

Binod Kumar Sarda, Convenor, Machine Tools Panel, EEPC India, said that India’s export of machine tools has grown at a CAGR of 26% rising from $437 million in the year 2020-21 to $693.8 million in the year 2022-23.

According to details provided by the organisers, this event is expected to generate business worth ₹650 crore.