Governor honours Param Vir Chakra Award-winner

December 24, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

He appreciates the Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation for launching ‘Param Vir Vandana’ that aims to make children of 1,000 schools in Tamil Nadu aware of the lives of Param Vir Award winners

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R. N. Ravi on Saturday honoured Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, a Param Vir Chakra award-winner and a soldier who fought in the Kargil War. The event, a curtain raiser function for a year-long programme to pay tributes for PVC award-winners, was conducted by the Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation (IMCTF) at Guru Nanak College, Chennai.

Mr. Yadav talked about the extreme conditions under which his battalion fought in the Battle of Tololing, one that was crucial in changing the course of the 1999 India-Pakistan war and laid the foundation for future wins, including the strategic Tiger Hill in Jammu and Kashmir.

“You are known not by who you are, you are known by what you do,” he said, urging students to work hard and contribute to nation-building.

Mr. Ravi urged everyone to view the country as a mother and not as a geography. He appreciated the IMCTF’s initiative ‘Param Vir Vandana’ that aims to make children of 1,000 schools in Tamil Nadu aware of the lives of Param Vir Award winners. Lt. Gen. A. Arun, General Commanding Officer Dakshin Bharat Area, was part of the event. The dignitaries, along with N. Gopalaswami, Chairman of the IMCTF, launched a booklet on the award-winners.

