Governor holds review meeting

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday held a review meeting with the officials of various State government departments on the implementation of Central and State schemes.

The review meeting was held at the Circuit House in Hasthampatti. District Collector Rohini R. Bhajibhakare explained the progress being made on the implementation of various schemes through a PowerPoint presentation.

Official sources said the Governor underscored the importance of implementing rural-oriented schemes and taking the people’s feedback into account while executing them.

Commissioner of Police K. Shankar, Superintendent of Police P. Rajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) G. Subbulakshmi, Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh, District Revenue Officer R. Sukumar, Mettur Sub-Collector J. Meganath Reddy, Assistant Collector (training) Vaidyanathan and Chief Educational Officer A. Gnana Gowri were among the officials who took part in the meeting.

The Governor also received petitions from the public and representatives of political parties.

Earlier, Mr. Purohit visited Panankattur village in Thindamangalam panchayat near Omalur and flagged off a Swachh Bharat awareness rally.

Besides releasing the Swachh Bharat Mission activities calendar, he also gave a pep talk to students at an anganwadi in the Panchayat Union Elementary School in the village. Along with government officials, he cleared the garbage in front of the school and also planted a sapling, which would be raised using innovative plantation methodology.

On his return to the city, the Governor visited the new bus stand, where he distributed pamphlets published by the Salem Corporation, explaining the salient features of its source segregation scheme. He urged the public to follow the instructions laid out in the pamphlet to keep the city clean.

After inspecting the mobile Swachh Bharat vehicle of the Corporation featuring a mobile toilet, the Governor commended the Corporation Commissioner for coming up with an “innovative idea” to popularise the concept. He also witnessed the functioning of the battery-operated garbage collection vehicles and automatic cleaning machines, which were pressed into service by the Corporation recently.