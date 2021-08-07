Governor has powers to release Rajiv case convicts: Ramadoss

PMK cites SC ruling in the case of a Haryana life convict

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said the Supreme Court has shown a new path for the State government on the issue of releasing seven persons convicted in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil Nadu several decades ago.

Dr. Ramadoss said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should immediately call a meeting of the Council of Ministers and pass a resolution recommending the release of seven convicts and send it to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the Supreme Court had said that prisoners who are serving life sentences can be released by the Governor should the State Cabinet recommend it.

“This verdict has been given by the Supreme Court in the case of releasing a prisoner serving life sentence in Haryana before completing a 14-year sentence,” he said.

“This verdict has given a new light to the release of seven Tamils, including Perarivalan (in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case),” Dr. Ramadoss said, and added that the recent Supreme Court verdict had shown that the Governor’s decision to refer this matter to the President after a resolution was passed by the State Cabinet in September 2018, then headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

He referred to another judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in September 2018, which said that the Governor had the powers vested in him through Article 161 of the Constitution to release Perarivalan who has spent 31 years in jail.