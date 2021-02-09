‘Governor has not made mistake in Perarivalan case’

President is competent authority to decide on remission, says BJP leader Annamalai

BJP State vice-president K. Annamalai has said that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has not committed a mistake by declining to take call on a plea for the early release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A.G. Perarivalan for two years and saying that President of India is the competent authority to decide on the issue.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, he said Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was not only a ‘rarest of rare’ case, but also a serious one. The CBI was still probing the larger conspiracy behind the assassination.

“He was killed for the decision he took when he was the Prime Minister,” Mr. Annamalai said and added that of the seven convicts, four were Sri Lankan nationals and three were Tamils.

As per Constitution

“Since a central investigation agency is involved in probing, only the President can take a decision on remission,” he added. Asked about the delay on the part of the Governor, Mr. Annamalai said there was no time limit for the constitutional authorities such as the President or the Governor to take a decision and added that he acted only as per constitution.

‘DMK, anti-national’

To a question that BJP leaders in the past had termed the Dravidian parties as corrupt, but the party was having an alliance with the AIADMK, he said the DMK was an anti-national party and was against Tamil and its culture.

“BJP wants a stable government, but not with DMK. The party’s central parliamentary board will decide on alliance and we accept it,” he added.

He said the police were assaulted in Delhi on Republic Day and added that the government had conducted 13 rounds of talks.

Poser to Chidambaram

“Are they farmers or the Congress members who have no work and are protesting in the guise of farmers?” he asked and sought an answer from Congress leader P. Chidambaram.

He also asked why no farmers in the State were protesting against the three laws.

Mr. Annamalai said that members of power loom and weavers’ association in Erode had submitted petitions over the prevailing problems and assured them that their representatives would be taken to New Delhi to meet the Minister concerned.