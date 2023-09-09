HamberMenu
‘Governor has no power to cosntitute search committees’

September 09, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

The former Anna University Vice-Chancellor, E. Balagurusamy, said Governor R.N. Ravi’s intention to include University Grants Commission’s (UGC) nominees in the search committees for selecting Vice-Chancellors of three universities may be good, but it could not be done “arbitrarily” by the Raj Bhavan.

In a statement, he said the search committees could be constituted only as per Acts that governed the respective universities and notified by the State government in the gazette. He said the Governor as the Chancellor of these universities had no special powers or authority to constitute the committees on his own. However, it can be done only after suitably amending necessary provisions of the Acts governing the universities.

