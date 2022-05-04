Governor has forwarded NEET exemption Bill to Union Home Ministry, Stalin tells TN Assembly

Chief Minister terms the development ‘historic’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday informed the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that Governor R. N. Ravi has forwarded the NEET exemption Bill to the Union Home Ministry to be sent to the President of India for his assent.

Terming the development as ‘historic’, Mr. Stalin called upon all parties in the Assembly to come together and take all efforts to ensure that the President gives his assent to the Bill, that was passed for the second time earlier this year after the Governor returned the previous Bill to the Assembly.

Mr. Stalin informed the Assembly that the Governor’s secretary had spoken to him over the phone on Wednesday afternoon and informed him of the decision.

The Chief Minister recalled all the parties [except the BJP] had taken part in the discussion on the Bill and the Assembly passed the Bill for a second time which was sent to the Governor. Following this, Mr. Stalin said, he had met the Governor and insisted that he send the Bill without delay to the Home Ministry and had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. Further, MPs of all political parties in the State had given a representation to the President’s office seeking his assent to the Bill, Mr. Stalin said.