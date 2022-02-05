Governor has failed in his Constitutional duty by not sending NEET abolition Bill to President, says TN CM Stalin

The CM was addressing an all-party meeting convened by the State government in Chennai on Saturday; he said the Bill reflected the sentiments of 8 crore people in the State

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday alleged that Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi “had failed to perform the duty vested in him by the Constitution” when it came to [deciding on] the Bill seeking to dispense with NEET in the State.

Addressing an all-party meeting convened by the State government at the Secretariat in Chennai, he said the Governor had allowed the Bill to gather dust for 142 days before returning it to the government. “The Bill was adopted in the Assembly to reflect the sentiments of eight crore people, based on the recommendations of a committee headed by Justice A.K. Rajan. The Governor did not bother to send it to the President for his consent,” the CM said.

Mr. Stalin said it was the stand of the DMK government that there should be no entrance examination to access higher education, and in the past, the DMK government had abolished entrance tests for admission to professional courses in college. He said in 2006, when the DMK government passed a Bill for the abolition of entrance tests, the Governor and President gave their approval to it in 87 days.