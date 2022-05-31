‘Governor hailing NEP, not discharging duties’

Governor’s office cannot be used to nullify people’s mandate, says SPCSS-TN general secretary

The State Platform for Common School System- Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has condemned Governor R.N. Ravi’s speech at the convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University on Monday, in support of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).

In a statement on Tuesday, P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the organisation, alleged that the Governor was propagating NEP 2020 and not discharging his duties as per the Constitution of India.

The Governor, in his speech had said many were opposing NEP 2020 as they had not read it fully. Mr. Babu was of the view that the Governor had not fully understood the reasons for which Tamil Nadu was rejecting the policy. He said many detailed submissions had been made to the government by the civil society in Tamil Nadu on why NEP 2020 should not be implemented.

Pointing out the DMK made its opposition to NEP 2020 clear in its election manifesto, he said it was the mandate of the elected government to fulfil its promise. The office of the Governor cannot be used to nullify the people’s mandate, he added.