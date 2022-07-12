Governor had ulterior motive in raising Aryan-Dravidian issue: Veeramani

‘R.N. Ravi has only expressed what RSS founder Golwalkar had said’

Accusing Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi of echoing the views of RSS founder M.S. Golwalkar on the Aryan-Dravidian concept, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Tuesday claimed that the Dravidian model of government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was “allergic to the BJP, RSS and Brahmins”, who had appropriated education and employment.

“The whole world and the other States are praising the Dravidian model of government of the incomparable Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Mr. Ravi has only expressed what Golwalkar had said,” Mr. Veeramani said in a statement.

The argument that “before the arrival of the British, we were good at education and though India was ruled by many kings, we remained a family and Dravidian referred only to place,” were against the truth, Mr. Veeramani added.

Rejecting the claim that Indians excelled in education even before the arrival of the British, Mr. Veeramani said it was only Brahmins who dominated the field of education. “It was the British that stopped appointing people from a single community and paved the way for communal reservation in employment,” he said.

Mr. Veeramani alleged that the Governor had expressed his views with an ulterior motive to create an opinion against the idea of Dravidian model.