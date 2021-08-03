Governor greets Sindhu for Olympics medal

CM praises women’s hockey team

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday congratulated P.V. Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics and becoming the first Indian woman to win medals at two Olympics.

Mr. Purohit hailed Ms. Sindhu as an extraordinary badminton player, and said she had brought pride to the country through this historic achievement.

“I am sure her achievement will inspire and motivate many sportspersons from India to perform their best at the Olympics and get many more medals and laurels for our great nation,” he said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team for defeating Australia and qualifying for the semi-finals.

“I am absolutely delighted at the victory of the Indian women’s hockey team against Australia. You’re scripting history. I wish you all the best to enter the finals and clinch the Olympics gold,” the Chief Minister said.