ADVERTISEMENT

Governor gives assent to Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act

August 25, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi granted assent to the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 on August 14. The Bill was adopted in the Assembly four months ago.

Soon after the Bill was adopted in the House, there were demands from various quarters to drop the legislation.

According to the legislation, a project proponent would submit an application for a proposal for consolidation of project land to the government. If the conditions are fulfilled, the government would notify it as a special project, and forward it to the respective District Collector. The government has to constitute an expert committee, which would publish the consolidation proposal and conduct a public hearing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel would prepare a draft land consolidation scheme, get the views of interested persons and submit it to the Collector, who would publish it in the District Gazette. Anyone who has objections or suggestions may submit them in writing to the Collector.

The Collector would send the draft land consolidation scheme and objections, if any, along with his recommendation to the competent authority, which shall “either approve or approve with conditions, as it may deem fit” to be complied with by the project proponent.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US