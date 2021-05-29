Governor gives ₹10 lakh to feed animals

CHENNAI

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday contributed ₹10 lakh from his discretionary grant to the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board to feed stray animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor took note of the reports appearing in newspapers about funds crunch to feed stray animals during the lockdown and contributed ₹10 lakh from his discretionary grant and handed over a cheque to T.S. Jawahar, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department, in the Raj Bhavan, according to a press release.

