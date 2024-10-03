Governor functioning like the brand ambassador of online rummy: Regupathy

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) said Governor R.N. Ravi was functioning like the brand ambassador of online rummy and a public relations officer for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

Reacting to Mr. Ravi’s complaints that he was disappointed upon finding liquor bottles at the Gandhi Mandapam, Mr. Regupathy said the former had visited the premises along with a cameraman and both of them had seen a bottle. “He [the Governor] says it is a liquor bottle. The Greater Chennai Corporation has been working efficiently to keep the city clean. The Gandhi Mandapam and the Kamaraj Memorial are kept clean,” he said.

Prohibition issue

He further said that though the DMK government was in favour of prohibition, it was not possible to implement it in the State unless it was enforced in other States too. “Only the Union government can implement total prohibition,” he added.

When reminded about the protests staged by the DMK demanding prohibition, Mr. Regupathy contended that it was impossible [to implement it in Tamil Nadu] when the neighbouring Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh were all selling liquor. “If we implement it in Tamil Nadu, it will pave the way for the sale of illicit liquor. The government’s efforts will, therefore, be directed towards controlling illicit liquor, instead of implementing welfare measures. The Union government should implement prohibition across the country,” he added.

Responding to the Governor’s statement, citing the National Crime Records Bureau data, that the crimes against the Dalits in the State had increased by 40%, the Minister said a person was not attacked just because he was a Dalit. “Statistics may say something. In Tamil Nadu, the question of caste has never affected human relationships. Tamil Nadu is a haven of peace,” he said.

Mr. Regupathy said that instead of functioning as a bridge between the State and the Centre, the Governor sought to snap the ties. “He [the Governor] is functioning like a politician, running a party office parallel to Kamalalayam, the BJP headquarters,” he said.