ADVERTISEMENT

Governor felicitates students, teachers of Kala Shiksha Music Academy

July 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi witnessing the performance of Kala Shiksha Music Academy students at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi felicitated the students and teachers of Kala Shiksha Music Academy, Chennai, in an event at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The academy, run by Carnatic musician Vidwan Saketharaman, trains young students, mostly from underprivileged background. The felicitated students had participated in the ‘Veedhi Bhajan’ in Mylapore during the Margazhi month in 2022.

According to a release, the Governor hailed the initiative of Mr. Saketharaman in reviving the age-old cultural tradition of ‘Veedhi Bhajan’ during which groups of people walk through the streets singing prayers during the month of Margazhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US