Governor felicitates students, teachers of Kala Shiksha Music Academy

July 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi witnessing the performance of Kala Shiksha Music Academy students at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Governor R.N. Ravi witnessing the performance of Kala Shiksha Music Academy students at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi felicitated the students and teachers of Kala Shiksha Music Academy, Chennai, in an event at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The academy, run by Carnatic musician Vidwan Saketharaman, trains young students, mostly from underprivileged background. The felicitated students had participated in the ‘Veedhi Bhajan’ in Mylapore during the Margazhi month in 2022.

According to a release, the Governor hailed the initiative of Mr. Saketharaman in reviving the age-old cultural tradition of ‘Veedhi Bhajan’ during which groups of people walk through the streets singing prayers during the month of Margazhi.

