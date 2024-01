January 10, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday felicitated the organisers and volunteers who played a role in conducting the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023, which happened from December 17 to December 30, 2023. V. Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, was among the many who were felicitated at the event organised in Raj Bhavan. It can be recalled that Mr. Ravi attended the event in Varanasi on December 24, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT