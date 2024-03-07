GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor felicitates army personnel for rendering relief and rescue services during Cyclone Michaung

March 07, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi felicitated the Army Personnel who participated in rescue and relief services during the Cyclone Michaung and devastating floods in December 2023, at Raj Bhavan, Chennai on Wednesday.

The Governor presented Unit Citations for exceptional contributions and selfless services during the rescue and relief operations in the wake of cyclone Michaung, and subsequent heavy rains in Tamil Nadu to the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, 12th Battalion of The Madras Regiment and 23rd Battalion of The Maratha Light Infantry.

The citations were received by Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant, Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington Colonel James Jacob, Sena Medal, Commanding Officer, 12th Battalion of The Madras Regiment and Colonel Rohit Patil, Commanding Officer, 23rd Battalion of The Maratha Light Regiment.

