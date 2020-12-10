Governor extends wishes on International Human Rights Day

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 01:28 IST

Governor Banwarilal Purohit extended his wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of International Human Rights Day. He said the Indian Constitution promised all citizens justice, liberty and equality.

“It also promotes fraternity, assuring dignity for the individual and unity of the nation. On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, let us resolve to uphold human rights, respect human values and promote peace and harmony to embark on a prosperous future,” he said.

