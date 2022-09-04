Governor extends Teachers Day greetings

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 04, 2022 23:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday extended Teachers Day greetings to all teachers, specially those of Tamil Nadu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A Raj Bhavan communique quoted the Governor: “Reverence to our teachers is an ancient Indian tradition. They are inspirations and role models for the society. Their role in nation’s building is all the more crucial during the Amrit Kaal, the next 25 years — the period of comprehensive resurgence of India.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app