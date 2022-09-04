Governor extends Teachers Day greetings
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday extended Teachers Day greetings to all teachers, specially those of Tamil Nadu.
A Raj Bhavan communique quoted the Governor: “Reverence to our teachers is an ancient Indian tradition. They are inspirations and role models for the society. Their role in nation’s building is all the more crucial during the Amrit Kaal, the next 25 years — the period of comprehensive resurgence of India.”
