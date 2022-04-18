Governor exhorts youth to explore emerging opportunities for entrepreneurs

R.N. Ravi delivers 84th convocation address at Annamalai University in Chidambaram

Governor R.N. Ravi called upon young graduates to be bold and explore emerging opportunities for entrepreneurs and offer solutions to issues.

Delivering the 84th convocation address at Annamalai University in Chidambaram on Monday, Mr. Ravi said, “Some of you will be looking for a job. But think of some alternatives also. I had the privilege of meeting young sparkling minds and was very delighted to hear that quite a few wanted to be innovators, entrepreneurs, job givers, and not job seekers. At this point in time, our whole ecosystem is very conducive to entrepreneurship.”

Pointing out that finding capital funds to help entrepreneurship was not very difficult today, Mr. Ravi said that various schemes were available under which entrepreneurs could avail themselves of risk-free or low-risk capital. Don’t allow failure to inhibit you but remain bold and move ahead in life. There is a separate wing available for entrepreneurship in Niti Aayog and students could get in touch with them and work out the details, he said.

“Our young men and women are doing wonders and the country has entered the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’. In 2014, the country hardly had 400 Startups. However, last year the number increased to 10,000 Startups and it is a huge jump. It is all happening because of young people. More than 50 of our Startups are unicorns worth a billion dollar each. Our young people are now experimenting, collecting data to help our countrymen and women in all fields”, he said.

A total of 1,014 candidates were awarded doctoral, postgraduate, undergraduate degrees, and diplomas under the faculties of arts, science, marine sciences, medical, dental, arts and fine arts. The Governor also awarded medals to 73 students.

In his address, former Director of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and vice-president of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), Chennai, Mylswamy Annadurai said that while access to higher education had increased in the past decades, quality, intercultural, ICT skills, employability, inclusiveness, and entrepreneurship are the key elements to national development.

Students should have a great mindset to innovate, create, grow, love, and serve throughout their life with a sense of gratitude. This nation has given us a lot. It is our turn to give her back with a sense of gratitude, he said. Varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof. R.M. Kathiresan and Registrar (in-charge) K. Seetharaman also spoke.