Governor exceeded his limits, says Vaiko

June 06, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday accused Governor R.N. Ravi of belittling Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent foreign tour with his remark that travelling abroad would not bring investments.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said the Governor had exceeded his limits, and had become the number one enemy of Tamil Nadu.

“He should be recalled. Otherwise, he will be chased away from Tamil Nadu in a manner similar to how he was sent out of Nagaland,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko said that though the Chief Minister had succeeded in attracting investments to the tune of ₹3,233 crore, the Governor had deliberately “spewed poison” to belittle his trip to Singapore and Japan.

