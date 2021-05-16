Tamil Nadu

Governor donates ₹1 crore from his discretionary grant to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

Governor Banwarilal Purohit handing over the cheque to CM Stalin.  

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday donated ₹1 crore from his discretionary grant and, as his own contribution, one-month emoluments to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

He handed over the cheques to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Raj Bhavan.

“As part of shouldering the responsibility of the government of Tamil Nadu at this critical situation, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has donated to the CMPRF,” a communication from Raj Bhavan stated. The Governor appealed to the people of the State to contribute generously to the CMPRF, help the needy and adopt COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

