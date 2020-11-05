Governor discussed ‘important issues’ with PM, Raj Bhavan says

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit called on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday, and will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to Delhi

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, discussed important issues related to Tamil Nadu, the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday.

However, the statement did not elaborate on what transpired during the Governor’s meetings with Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office ,Jitendra Singh.

Mr. Purohit’s visit to Delhi comes a day after the Supreme Court said that the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) probe into the larger conspiracy behind former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination need not deter the Governor from deciding on the plea of convicts serving their sentence in jail for over two decades now.

Mr. Purohit also called on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi on Thursday and discussed important issues of the State, the statement said. The Governor will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and is expected to return to Chennai on November 6.