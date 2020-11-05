Governor discussed ‘important issues’ with PM, Raj Bhavan says

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, discussed important issues related to Tamil Nadu, the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday.
However, the statement did not elaborate on what transpired during the Governor’s meetings with Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office ,Jitendra Singh.
Mr. Purohit’s visit to Delhi comes a day after the Supreme Court said that the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) probe into the larger conspiracy behind former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination need not deter the Governor from deciding on the plea of convicts serving their sentence in jail for over two decades now.
Mr. Purohit also called on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi on Thursday and discussed important issues of the State, the statement said. The Governor will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and is expected to return to Chennai on November 6.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath