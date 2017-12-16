Governor defends meetings

Governor Banwarilal Purohit will continue to interact with the common people and officials during his visits to various districts in the coming months, a statement from Raj Bhavan said on Saturday. It added that the Governor is the executive head of the State as per the Constitution and has complete power to obtain any information connected with the administration of the State and to visit various parts of the State without any restrictions.

Referring to reports, discussions and comments from various “biased” quarters about the alleged illegality of such actions, it said some of these comments have been in poor taste reflecting the output of a jaundiced mind and a prejudiced outlook.

Explaining the legality of the Governor’s action under various provisions of the Constitution, the statement said that the Governor, under Article 356, is required to report to the President when, in his opinion, a situation has arisen that the government of the State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The points being made by ignorant minds reflect a lack of understanding of the Constitution. To say that the Governor was interfering at the behest of the Central government and misusing the office of the Governor to interfere with the administration of the State was a bald allegation unsupported by any facts.

“Another point being made is that there is no earlier precedent for such action. This also has no substance. Every precedent must, at some time in the distant past, have been an act that was performed for the first time. Its repetition over the years gave it the character of precedent. As stated before, unless departing from a precedent, the doing of something that does not have a precedent would be objectionable only if it resulted in an illegality. In the instant case, attending and participating in such a meeting does not amount to an illegality. The objection of absence of precedent is thus irrelevant,” the statement said.

“It is also useful to appreciate the office of the Governor is a Constitutional office, deserving of respect and honour. Attempting to disrespect the Constitutional office will be deemed to be illegal and singularly unworthy of democratic appreciation,” the statement said.