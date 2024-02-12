Governor could have refrained from coming to Assembly if speech went against his conscience: T.N. Law Minister

February 12, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi could have chosen not to come to the Assembly if he felt the text of his customary address prepared by the State government was against his conscience, Law Minister S. Regupathy said in Chennai on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in the Secretariat campus, after Mr. Ravi refused to read out his prepared speech, Mr. Regupathy said if the Governor had raised his objections over the text claiming it was not the truth, the State government was prepared to give its response.

The Governor’s gesture would only strengthen the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc in the northern States, Mr. Regupathy said, and further charged that it had “vulgarised” democracy.

The Minister contended that Tamil Nadu stood ahead in various spheres, and this was evident with data. “This only shows that the Governor did not have the heart to accept it,” he claimed. According to him, the Chief Minister was respecting Constitutional authorities, and hence the State government was “putting up” with all of this.

On the Governor’s contention that the national anthem was not played before his address, the Minister said the Governor could have waited for “two more minutes” for the national anthem (to be played after his address). “He should have waited for the national anthem, should have sung it and should have accorded due respect. But, he didn’t and has failed,” the Minister said.

To a query, Mr. Regupathy claimed the Governor was being directed with a “remote”. “We have been wanting to maintain a cordial relationship with the Governor. But, he is on a remote. He can only operate as being controlled by those controlling the remote. He cannot act independently.”