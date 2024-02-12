GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor could have refrained from coming to Assembly if speech went against his conscience: T.N. Law Minister

Minister S. Regupathy said if the Governor had objections to his address on the basis of truth, the State government was prepared to give its response to this; he accused the Governor of being controlled by a “remote”

February 12, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi could have chosen not to come to the Assembly if he felt the text of his customary address prepared by the State government was against his conscience, Law Minister S. Regupathy said in Chennai on Monday.

ALSO READ
T.N. Assembly passes resolution to take on record only the prepared speech of Governor’s address

Speaking to reporters in the Secretariat campus, after Mr. Ravi refused to read out his prepared speech, Mr. Regupathy said if the Governor had raised his objections over the text claiming it was not the truth, the State government was prepared to give its response.

The Governor’s gesture would only strengthen the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc in the northern States, Mr. Regupathy said, and further charged that it had “vulgarised” democracy.

The Minister contended that Tamil Nadu stood ahead in various spheres, and this was evident with data. “This only shows that the Governor did not have the heart to accept it,” he claimed. According to him, the Chief Minister was respecting Constitutional authorities, and hence the State government was “putting up” with all of this.

ALSO READ
T.N. Speaker Appavu lowered the dignity of Chair: Raj Bhavan

On the Governor’s contention that the national anthem was not played before his address, the Minister said the Governor could have waited for “two more minutes” for the national anthem (to be played after his address). “He should have waited for the national anthem, should have sung it and should have accorded due respect. But, he didn’t and has failed,” the Minister said.

To a query, Mr. Regupathy claimed the Governor was being directed with a “remote”. “We have been wanting to maintain a cordial relationship with the Governor. But, he is on a remote. He can only operate as being controlled by those controlling the remote. He cannot act independently.”

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Governor / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.