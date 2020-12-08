Governor contributes ₹1 lakh to Flag Day fund

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday inaugurated the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund collection for 2020-21, contributing ₹1 lakh. During his address, through the All-India Radio and Doordarshan, he remembered the sacrifices made by Armed Forces personnel to protect the country’s integrity.

He also appreciated the generosity of the people of Tamil Nadu for contributing ₹35.56 crore, in 2019-20, towards the fund, despite difficulties posed by COVID-19. Public Secretary P. Senthil Kumar, Governor’s Secretary Anandrao V. Patil and senior officials were present.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also contributed to the fund on Monday, by handing over the amount to Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi, at his camp office in Chennai.