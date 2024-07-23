GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor congratulates PM, FM for Union Budget

Published - July 23, 2024 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Budget presented in Parliament.

A social media post of the Raj Bhavan quoted the Governor as congratulating them over the Budget, which “prioritises the welfare of the poor, youth, women, and farmers”. “This forward-looking budget, with its significant emphasis on job creation and infrastructure development, coupled with initiatives to promote upskilling, entrepreneurship, and technology, is commendable,” the Governor said.

The Governor appreciated the commitment towards expanding digital public infrastructure and promoting an environment-friendly approach. “This Budget lays a strong foundation for India’s ascent to becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030 and fostering an equitable, inclusive, strong, and sustainable self-reliant Bharat by 2047.”

