Governor condoles TN CM’s mother’s death

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the death of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s mother Thavusayammal, who passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday.

“The passing away of mother who had nurtured right from birth with her unconditional love and sacrifices is an irreparable loss. In this hour of grief, I extend my sincere condolences to Thiru. Edapaddi K.Palaniswami and to the bereaved family members,” he said in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan.

“I pray to Almighty God to rest her soul forever in eternal peace and give strength to Thiru. Edapaddi K.Palaniswami and his family to overcome this unfathomable loss,” he added.

