Governor, CM, Stalin pay tribute to Anbazhagan

CHENNAI

11 June 2020 00:59 IST

DMK announced three day mourning

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, DMK president M. K. Stalin and several political leaders condoled the death of DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan on Wednesday. The DMK announced a three-day mourning as a mark of respect to him.

“His demise is [an] irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the DMK,” the Governor said.

Mr. Palaniswami in a tweet extended his deep condolences to Anbazhagan’s family members and DMK functionaries.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin said the news of the death of Anbazhagan, whom he described as his brother, was like “thunder and lightning striking at the same time in my heart.”

“He was engaged in public welfare work during the pandemic due to which he fell ill with COVID-19. Even as I am trying to console myself at this huge loss, how will I console his family, friends and party colleagues,” the DMK leader asked.

With restrictions in place for burials following COVID-19 deaths, DMK seniors paid tributes to Anbazhagan’s portrait at the party headquarters.

DMK treasurer Duraimurugan accused the AIADMK government of also being one of the causes that led to the MLA’s death. “I said in the Assembly itself that the government should take necessary precautions and warned them of the seriousness of the disease. One of the reasons for his death is the fact that this government did not take enough measures right at the beginning,” he charged.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, MDMK founder Vaiko, DK leader K.Veeramani, PMK leaders S. Ramadoss and Anbumani, BJP State president L. Murugan, CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, DMDK founder Vijayakant, TMC leader G.K. Vasan, AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and MMK leader M. H. Jawahirullah were among the leaders who paid their tributes.