ADVERTISEMENT

Governor, CM scheduled to share dais today

April 08, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who have sharp difference over certain administrative issues, are scheduled to share the dais on Saturday, at official functions in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate in Chennai.

Though they have not been in the same page over multiple matters, Mr. Stalin's reaction to Mr. Ravi's comments on Thursday were strong. He aid the Governor should not think that he was as a "great dictator". The CM had also accused the Governor of sitting on 14 Bills adopted by the Assembly.

It may be recalled that the Governor had in January walked out of the Assembly after the CM read out a resolution urging the Speaker to take on record only the tabled address of the Governor. However he, later, attended the Republic Day parade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US