Governor, CM scheduled to share dais today

April 08, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who have sharp difference over certain administrative issues, are scheduled to share the dais on Saturday, at official functions in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate in Chennai.

Though they have not been in the same page over multiple matters, Mr. Stalin's reaction to Mr. Ravi's comments on Thursday were strong. He aid the Governor should not think that he was as a "great dictator". The CM had also accused the Governor of sitting on 14 Bills adopted by the Assembly.

It may be recalled that the Governor had in January walked out of the Assembly after the CM read out a resolution urging the Speaker to take on record only the tabled address of the Governor. However he, later, attended the Republic Day parade.

