Governor, CM pay tributes to Veerapandiya Kattabomman

Published - October 16, 2024 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday paid tributes to Veerapandiya Kattabomman on the occasion of his martyrdom day.

“Nation remembers with pride and gratitude Veerapandiya Kattabomman, a valiant son of India, on his martyrdom day,” Mr. Ravi was quoted as saying in a social media post by Raj Bhavan.

“A visionary leader and formidable military strategist, he fearlessly led the people against tyrannical British forces. The historic Battle of Panchalankurichi stands as a shining testament to his unmatched bravery and unwavering courage. His indomitable spirit, heroic sacrifices and undying patriotism continue to inspire generations, calling us to stand united in our commitment to the principles of justice and freedom for which he valiantly fought,” he said.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Veerapandiya Kattabomman did not tolerate British domination and fought against them boldly.

“Veerapandiya Kattabomman’s fame will always shine in the history pages of the South. He was a revolutionist who emerged from Tamil Nadu against the British regime,” he said.

