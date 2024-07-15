Governor, CM pay tributes to Kamaraj

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin were among the leaders who paid floral tributes to late leader and former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In his message, the Governor said that Kamaraj was a “great nationalist” and builder of modern Tamil Nadu. He made possible universal access to education and the mid-day meal scheme, laid the foundation for industrialisation and power generation, and built numerous dams that boosted agricultural production, the Governor said.

A social media post from the Raj Bhavan quoted the Governor as saying: “He was the champion of social justice. His life of honesty and utter simplicity should be a lesson for our present-day leaders. His life and works remain an inspiration for all.”

During an official function to launch the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to Kamaraj. In a social media post, he said that he had honoured Kamaraj by launching the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on the occasion of the late leader’s birth anniversary.

