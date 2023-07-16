Governor, CM pay tributes to Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

July 16, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday paid tributes to former Chief Minister Kamaraj on his 121st birth anniversary.

“Humble tributes to the great visionary nationalist leader and freedom fighter K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He made immeasurable contributions to India’s Independence and gave momentum to social development through his landmark initiatives, especially in education,” the Raj Bhavan tweeted.

Books donated

Mr. Stalin donated 7,740 books, which he received as gifts, to public libraries at a function held in Nehru Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Nanganallur. He also paid floral tributes to Kamaraj and distributed prize money to the students of Nehru Government Boys and Girls Higher Secondary School who had performed well during the academic year 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government celebrates Kamaraj’s birthday as Education Development Day.

The Chief Minister also greeted Veteran Communist leader N. Sankaraiah on his 102nd birthday. He inaugurated Pinnacle Infotech’s Global Engineering Centre of excellence in Madurai through video-conference. According to an official release, the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu has allocated 34.09 acres of land to Pinnacle Infotech Solutions at Elcot IT Park in Vadapalanji.

The Dravidian model government wants to ensure industrial development and growth in southern districts. I request Pinnacle and other companies to make investments in southern districts and help us achieve our goal, Mr. Stalin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.